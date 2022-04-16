Business Break
What we learned from Georgia’s G-Day Spring Game

(WRDW)
By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia football’s spring session is officially in the books. The Dawgs took the field for the first time since November on Saturday afternoon, with Team Black beating Team Red, 26-23. Here’s what we learned from the exhibition.

Battle for backup quarterback: Make no mistake: Stetson Bennett is the guy in Athens. Three months removed from leading UGA to its first title since 1980, Bennett enters the 2022 season as the first quarterback on the depth chart. But, who will be the backup this year and potentially the starter in 2023? It appears Carson Beck is the leader in the clubhouse. Beck, a redshirt-sophomore, is entering his third season as a Bulldog. He finished the day with 246 passing yards, including a 60-yard completion to speedy wide receiver Arian Smith early in the first quarter. Most of those yards were against the second-team offense in the first half. Beck’s main competition is redshirt-freshman Brock Vandagriff. Quarterback controversy has become a trademark of head coach Kirby Smart’s tenure in Athens. Could Beck or Vandagriff chase down Bennett in fall camp? Possibly. But, most likely, we won’t see Beck or Vandagriff playing meaningful snaps this year.

Central alum Jackson Meeks could see extended role: Meeks made a splash with a 37-yard grab in the first half. The sophomore is a candidate to receive regular snaps in the Georgia offense this year. Earlier this spring, Smart said Meeks “is growing, he’s getting better. I don’t know if he’s been here two years—maybe he has—it seems like he’s been here for a shorter time than that. He’s got to get to where he can help us on special teams, he’s got to be who he is. He’s really physical, strong… He had some balls he probably should have caught the other day and he’ll be the first to tell you that. But, he also made a couple of plays, so when that happens I just look for more consistency and contribution on special teams.” Hopefully, Meeks’ impressive catch is only a preview of what’s to come for him at Sanford Stadium.

Overall, it was a solid showing for the Dawgs on G-Day. As you can see in the video above, Jordan Davis, and other players who have left UGA for the NFL, came back to collect their championship rings. Georgia is hoping that championship mentality bleeds into the fall.

We’ll have coverage from Sanford Stadium tonight (Saturday, April 16) at 6p and 11p ET on WTVM Sports Leader 9.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

