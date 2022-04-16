Woman reportedly shot, robbed while walking in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Police in LaGrange are looking for a suspect after a woman says she was shot and robbed Saturday morning.

Authorities responded to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center shortly after 9:30 a.m. in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, police spoke to the victim who said she was walking on Hamilton Street near Cedar Street when a male wearing a mask shot her and robbed her of personal property. The incident happened sometime between 7:45 a.m. and 8:15 a.m., the victim told LaGrange police.

Anyone with information on about this crime is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County CrimeStoppers at 706-812-1000.

