Columbus church gets creative with Easter Eggstravaganza

By Tiffany Maddox
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Saturday morning rainfall didn’t stop many East egg hunts around the city. One area church took matters into their own hands when it came down to the weather.

Northside Christian Church brought the fun inside after seeing all the rain. The event was for all ages. Babies, kids and even adults played games, participated in arts and crafts and, of course, looked for easter eggs.

The organizer of the event says rain wasn’t going to stop them from teaching kids what Easter is all about.

”I just wasn’t feeling very brave when I woke up this morning. So, we decided to move everything inside,” said Sophie Pitz. “We had to adapt a couple of our games, but thankfully, our volunteer team here is awesome and able to just go with the flow. So, we’re kind of goofing off with Easter eggs and candy and stuff like that, but the reason that we’re here is to celebrate that we have hope. Because Jesus came and took on the form of man, and he lived perfect and he died on the cross for us - we can celebrate.”

Northside Christian Church on Whitesville Road also held several services on Easter Sunday.

