Harris County Carver Middle School to hold open house Monday

(Source: Harris County School District)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The community is invited to an open house of the new Harris County Carver Middle School.

It opened in January, but officials postponed the original open house due to COVID-19.

The event is scheduled for Monday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at 1000 Mobley Road in Hamilton. Immediately following the open house, the school will hold a 30-minute informational meeting for rising 7th graders in the gymnasium.

“We are excited to finally be able to invite our parents and community to visit our beautiful, new school,” said Melissa Hayes, principal.

District officials ask anyone who is sick or awaiting COVID-19 test results to stay home.

