Lions help provide free meals to the community

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Lions teamed up with Feeding the Valley Food Bank to provide free meals to the community. The drive-thru event was held on Saturday morning in the Civic Center parking lot.

“It’s just a blessing, especially me being from the community,” said Lions wide receiver/defensive back Kyle Griswould. “To give back is just a blessing.”

The Lions begin their 2022 NAL season on April 23 against the Jacksonville Sharks.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

