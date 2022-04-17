Lions help provide free meals to the community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Lions teamed up with Feeding the Valley Food Bank to provide free meals to the community. The drive-thru event was held on Saturday morning in the Civic Center parking lot.

“It’s just a blessing, especially me being from the community,” said Lions wide receiver/defensive back Kyle Griswould. “To give back is just a blessing.”

The Lions begin their 2022 NAL season on April 23 against the Jacksonville Sharks.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.