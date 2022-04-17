Business Break
Mainly Dry for the First Half of Easter Sunday

Anna’s Forecast
By Anna Sims
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It has been a very foggy start to Easter Sunday across the valley with a dense fog advisory in place through the 10AM ET hour. While we cannot rule out a few stray showers in the morning hours, the rain and storm activity looks to hold off until the late afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper-70s as some muggy air creeps back into the region.

We will keep rain and storms around through the evening with morning lows in the 60s again as we kick off the work week. Monday’s storm chance is mainly in the morning hours around commute time with some peeks of sunshine returning in the afternoon and evening while highs remain in the mid-70s.

A stalled frontal boundary nearby finally moves through Monday night, ushering in cooler and more dry conditions for Tuesday. Highs will only be in the low 70s with abundant sunshine in tow. High pressure settles in shortly after to keep us in a much calmer weather pattern with just a few stray clouds throughout the work week and a lot of sunshine in the forecast. With all of this sun and lack of rain, high temperatures will quickly increase to the mid 80s by the end of the week and possibly even towards that 90 degree mark by the following week.

Friday Morning Weather on the Go