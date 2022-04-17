Piedmont Columbus Regional to raise flag in observance of Donate Life Month

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Piedmont Columbus Regional is planning to hold a flag raising ceremony in support of National Donate Life Month.

The month-long observance highlights the importance of donations and encourages the community to register as organ, eye, and tissue donors to save and enhance lives.

Hospital officials say the flag will be raised and flown throughout the rest of the month to honor those who have given the precious gift of life.

It will be raised Monday precisely at 1:08 p.m., which represents the impact one donor can have on the lives of up to eight people in need of a life-saving organ transplant, according to health officials.

If you’re interested in learning more about organ and tissue donation or registering your donation, click here.

