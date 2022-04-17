Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Piedmont Columbus Regional to raise flag in observance of Donate Life Month

(wbay)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Piedmont Columbus Regional is planning to hold a flag raising ceremony in support of National Donate Life Month.

The month-long observance highlights the importance of donations and encourages the community to register as organ, eye, and tissue donors to save and enhance lives.

Hospital officials say the flag will be raised and flown throughout the rest of the month to honor those who have given the precious gift of life.

It will be raised Monday precisely at 1:08 p.m., which represents the impact one donor can have on the lives of up to eight people in need of a life-saving organ transplant, according to health officials.

If you’re interested in learning more about organ and tissue donation or registering your donation, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Customer’s refusal to pay bill leads to shooting at Phenix City business
Tommy and Evelyn Hawk and Luke Hawk killed at Coweta County gun range.
Man, 21, arrested a week after 3 killed at Georgia gun range
Woman reportedly shot, robbed while walking in LaGrange
500+ jobs available at Columbus Consolidated Government hiring event
Police issued a missing person alert for 65-year-old Harvey “BB” Tarver on March 9.
Family still searching for Columbus man missing more than a month

Latest News

RUN THE RACE: Reality TV Competition Winner, Cancer Survivor Ethan Zohn Running the Boston...
RUN THE RACE: Reality TV Competition Winner and Cancer Survivor Ethan Zohn Running the Boston Marathon
Boost to N.H. Telehealth Servces
Regulations on the way for telehealth in Alabama
Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris gives a COVID-19 update in this file photo from Oct....
Alabama’s state health officer tests positive for COVID-19
Alabama Orthopedic Specialists to join Hughston Clinic Orthopaedics Team