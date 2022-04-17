Business Break
Shots fired into LaGrange residence with several people inside

(Pixabay)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are investigating after shots were fired into a residence with several people inside.

Authorities say it happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Hunnicutt Avenue.

According to police, one of the people at the residence reported hearing gunshots in the area followed by glass breaking inside the home. Police say no one was injured in the incident and no suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

