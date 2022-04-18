Alabama temporarily closes driver license offices to upgrade computer systems

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you are looking to get new driver license in Alabama - you will have to wait.

The state is temporarily shutting down all its licensing offices for a technology upgrade.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says it will close Driver License Examining Offices statewide beginning today.

In February, Governor Kay Ivey’s Office along with ALEA officially announced the new Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver License System, simply known as LEADS, which will completely revitalize the current system that has been in place for nearly two decades.

ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said, “We understand that it may cause an inconvenience to some citizens that will not have full access of the Driver License Division’s resources and capabilities, but we assure everyone the result will be impressive, providing significant improvements for both citizens as well as Driver License employees across the state.”

ALEA says offices will reopen April 26. In-person nor online services will be available to the public during the transition.

For more information on LEADS and project updates, visit alea.gov.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.