Andrew College to host 4th annual “Arts ‘Round the Square” festival in Cuthbert

CUTHBERT, Ga. (WTVM) - Andrew College will host its 4th annual “Arts ‘Round the Square Festival” this weekend.

The festival is set to take place on April 23 - from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. in downtown Cuthbert.

Attendees will experience art, theatre, and music - with regional musicians and artists on site. The Magnolia Alley Market will also be on the square center for the event.

All activities are free and open to the public and will be fun for all ages.

For more information, including a schedule of events and a map of the events, click HERE.

