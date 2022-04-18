Columbus Chamber of Commerce to hold 2022 State of the City

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 2022 State of the City next week.

On April 27, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., the Columbus Chamber of Commerce will hold the State of the City with remarks from Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson.

Tickets for this luncheon event are $45 for Columbus Chamber members and $60 for nonmembers.

Space is limited - to register for tickets, CLICK HERE.

