Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus Chamber of Commerce to hold 2022 State of the City

By Jessica Foster
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 2022 State of the City next week.

On April 27, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., the Columbus Chamber of Commerce will hold the State of the City with remarks from Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson.

Tickets for this luncheon event are $45 for Columbus Chamber members and $60 for nonmembers.

Space is limited - to register for tickets, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lone Star tick carries a disease that causes an allergy to red meat in people it bites....
Georgia woman contracts meat, mammal product allergy after tick bite
Jeffrey Earnhardt has joined Richard Childress Racing for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at...
Dale Earnhardt’s grandson to race legendary No. 3 car in NASCAR race at Talladega
Customer’s refusal to pay bill leads to shooting at Phenix City business
500+ jobs available at Columbus Consolidated Government hiring event
Police issued a missing person alert for 65-year-old Harvey “BB” Tarver on March 9.
Family still searching for Columbus man missing more than a month

Latest News

TLC Associates to expand, add 300 jobs in Americus
Shots fired into LaGrange residence with several people inside
FILE – Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks during a Donald Trump rally for...
Walker raises $5.5M in Georgia Senate race, trailing Warnock
Piedmont Columbus Regional to raise flag in observance of Donate Life Month