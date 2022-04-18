Business Break
Columbus sisters win prize from ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some geese in Columbus helped a local woman “run” into $10,000!

The video won on Sunday’s ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’.

Fortunately, Iesha Crocker was able to get away from the territorial geese, and she and her sister, Bille Ann, got more than just a good laugh out of the deal.

They are now entered for the AFV grand prize of $100,000.

