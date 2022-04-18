Cooler Temperatures in the Short-Term; Then a Major Warm-Up!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In the short term, much cooler air will be moving in, and lows tonight will drop into the 40s in most spots. With things staying a bit breezy tonight, wind chills will likely be in the 30s early on Tuesday morning. The afternoon will feature sunshine and highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s, almost 10 degrees below average for this time of year. For Wednesday morning, expect a mix of 30s and 40s for lows across the area, and there may be a possibility of patchy frost in the normally colder spots - although it shouldn’t be a ‘killing’ frost since temperatures are only briefly expected to touch those levels. We will warm back up to the mid 70s for Wednesday afternoon. For the end of the week through the weekend, we can expect a lot of sunshine and a return to very warm temperatures. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s for Thursday and Friday with mid to upper 80s for the weekend. Some of the warmer spots may touch the 90 degree mark during this time too! Our next chances for rain should return in the Monday-Tuesday time-frame of NEXT week.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.