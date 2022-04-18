Drying out this week with a noticeably cooler next couple days

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After an unsettled Easter weekend, the rain is pretty much over and we’ll be enjoying a quieter pattern for the rest of the week. While an isolated shower or two is possible through about midday, we are drying and we’ll have a stiff breeze at times on this Monday. More and more sun is expected as the day wears on, especially by mid to late afternoon as the sky turns mainly sunny. We top out in the mid 70s today. Clear and a bit breezy tonight with lows in the low to mid 40s. Tuesday will be the coolest day of the week with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s despite full sunshine. Wednesday morning starts off chilly with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s, but then we’ll have pleasant highs, close to average, in at least the mid 70s as high clouds start to stream in from the west. However, no rain is expected through the weekend. Toasty temperatures are on the way starting late week. Highs reach the 80 degree mark Thursday, mid 80s Friday and Saturday and upper 80s by the end of the weekend. Some of the normally warmer spots may even give 90 degrees a good run for its money by the first part of next week.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.