Ga. Governor Brian Kemp signs military legislation in Columbus

(WRDW)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp was in the Columbus area today.

He visited the National Infantry Museum to sign some legislation.

One of the bills creates a military retirement income tax exemption.

Kemp also signed a bill requiring that expedited licenses for military spouses are issued within 90 days of applying.

Another one allows veterans to use their veteran health ID card when they seek a public notary service.

The governor signed one last piece of legislation that honored the late Senator Jack Hill.

That bill provides taxpayers an opportunity to donate all or a portion of their annual tax refund to scholarships for disabled veterans.

