Ga. Governor Brian Kemp signs military legislation in Columbus
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp was in the Columbus area today.
He visited the National Infantry Museum to sign some legislation.
One of the bills creates a military retirement income tax exemption.
Kemp also signed a bill requiring that expedited licenses for military spouses are issued within 90 days of applying.
Another one allows veterans to use their veteran health ID card when they seek a public notary service.
The governor signed one last piece of legislation that honored the late Senator Jack Hill.
That bill provides taxpayers an opportunity to donate all or a portion of their annual tax refund to scholarships for disabled veterans.
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.