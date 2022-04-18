Business Break
Netta’s Restaurant reopens after closing in 2020 due to pandemic

(KNOE)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Netta’s Restaurant has reopened for business!

The southern soul food restaurant closed during the pandemic, like most other restaurants. During that time, they also lost the location they once occupied. They began the search for a new location in hopes of eventually opening again - and they did!

Now they are located on Whittlesey Boulevard and are open and ready to serve the community.

“When the pandemic kicked off, of course when all of the restaurants pretty much closed we closed as well,” said Arnetta Williams, owner of Netta’s. “We winded up having to relocate from the building where we were. It’s a buffet and cafeteria style buffet... and you get your meat and your two sides. We run lunch specials everyday along with all of the southern favorites that everybody likes.”

Netta’s is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. and is located at 2401 Whittlesey Road in Columbus.

