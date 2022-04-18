Opelika Main Street launching program to help startups focus on business

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika Main Street is set to launch a program that will help small businesses adapt to brick-and-mortar spaces.

The organization has started a $200,000 renovation and restoration project for a new downtown retail incubator and resource center. It will be located at 108 S. 8th Street in the building previously housed by Heritage Gifts and Gourmet.

“This new property will be a game changer for downtown Opelika,” said Opelika Main Street Executive Director Ken Ward. “The new Downtown Resource Center will provide a quality start up space for new downtown businesses while also serving as an example for how downtown buildings can have multiple uses.”

Officials say the front half of the property will be home to the retail incubator and the back half will include the Opelika Main Street office, a multipurpose meeting space, and public restrooms that will be open during normal business hours and during downtown events.

The project will also include the restoration of the building’s historic ceiling - plus front and back façade enhancements.

The project is expected to be completed this fall.

