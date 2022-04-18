Business Break
SafeHouse Ministries raising funds for renovations, new buildings in Columbus

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - SafeHouse Ministries in Columbus is looking to raise money to make some much-needed renovations and additions to its properties.

The nonprofit serves men and women experiencing addiction, homelessness, or incarceration as they transition into our community.

The campaign to raise $2.5 million launched last September and has already raked in a little more than $1.2 million.

“So we’re going to go from 84 beds to 192. Basically, we’re going to be able to house anyone who is homeless and willing in this community. That means we can start beginning to work on exit planning so that they can get into permanent housing,” said SafeHouse Ministries Executive Director Neil Richardson.

The organization will renovate the existing three buildings. Then they will build two additional facilities, a new SafeHouse location off Victory Drive and a new men’s shelter.

If you would like to donate, click here.

