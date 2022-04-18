Business Break
Sheriff: Man fatally shoots father during argument at Lee County home

James Matthew Worthy is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
James Matthew Worthy is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $150,000 bond.(Source: Lee County Jail)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BEULAH, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika man is behind bars in connection to the shooting death of his father.

Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident in the 7000 block of Lee Road 279 in Beulah Friday night.

When authorities arrived, they say 60-year-old James Worthy was laying in the yard of his residence and appeared to have been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, evidence at the scene suggested that the victim’s son, 33-year-old James Matthew Worthy, was engaged in an argument with his father. At some point, deputies say Worthy grabbed a handgun from his vehicle and shot his father.

The sheriff’s office says Worthy remained at the scene; he was subsequently arrested and charged with murder. Worthy is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.

