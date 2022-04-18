Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

THANK YOU: It’s National Lineman Appreciation Day!

Happy Lineman Appreciation Day!
Happy Lineman Appreciation Day!(Source: Jackson Brown)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today is a great day to thank a lineman as it’s National Lineman Appreciation Day!

Linemen everywhere serve an important purpose - to install and maintain the high-voltage transmission and distribution lines that transport electricity from utility-operated power plants to your home and place of business.

This day is a special one to a day to show our utmost appreciation for the brave men and women who work 24/7/365 to keep the power flowing to homes and businesses - rain, shine, sleet, hail, tornado, hurricane... you name it.

So from WTVM News Leader 9, we are #thankingalineman for everything that they do!

Post pictures of your favorite linemen below!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lone Star tick carries a disease that causes an allergy to red meat in people it bites....
Georgia woman contracts meat, mammal product allergy after tick bite
Customer’s refusal to pay bill leads to shooting at Phenix City business
Jeffrey Earnhardt has joined Richard Childress Racing for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at...
Dale Earnhardt’s grandson to race legendary No. 3 car in NASCAR race at Talladega
500+ jobs available at Columbus Consolidated Government hiring event
Police issued a missing person alert for 65-year-old Harvey “BB” Tarver on March 9.
Family still searching for Columbus man missing more than a month

Latest News

Opelika Main Street launching program to help startups focus on business
James Matthew Worthy is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
Sheriff: Man fatally shoots father during argument at Lee County home
Andrew College to host 4th annual “Arts ‘Round the Square” festival in Cuthbert
Andrew College to host 4th annual “Arts ‘Round the Square” festival in Cuthbert
Volunteers wanted for cleanup day at historic Black cemetery in Pine Mountain