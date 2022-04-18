THANK YOU: It’s National Lineman Appreciation Day!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today is a great day to thank a lineman as it’s National Lineman Appreciation Day!

Linemen everywhere serve an important purpose - to install and maintain the high-voltage transmission and distribution lines that transport electricity from utility-operated power plants to your home and place of business.

This day is a special one to a day to show our utmost appreciation for the brave men and women who work 24/7/365 to keep the power flowing to homes and businesses - rain, shine, sleet, hail, tornado, hurricane... you name it.

So from WTVM News Leader 9, we are #thankingalineman for everything that they do!

Post pictures of your favorite linemen below!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.