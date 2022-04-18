TLC Associates to expand, add 300 jobs in Americus

AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An Iowa-based company is expanding its operations in Americus and adding hundreds of new jobs to the community.

TLC Associates is a third-party contact center service provider that supports many top-leading brands across the country and globally.

Over the next 120 days, company officials say they will add 300 customer experience and support staff leadership positions.

“The team in Americus has done an outstanding job of supporting our client growth over the last year,” said Tom Cardella, TLC founder. “We are thrilled with this team’s performance and look forward to the opportunity that this expansion will bring to even more job seekers within this fantastic region of our country.”

The company will host a job fair with on-the-spot interviews at its Industrial Drive facility on Wednesday, April 20 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Interested applicants can apply here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.