Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Volunteers wanted for cleanup day at historic Black cemetery in Pine Mountain

(Source: Chipley Historical Center)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - The Chipley Historical Center is seeking volunteers for a public cleanup day at Bethany Baptist Church’s historic Black cemetery in Pine Mountain.

The event will be held on Saturday, April 23 starting at 9 a.m. and continuing throughout the day. The cemetery is located at 16331 GA Highway 18.

“As we continue to help our community better understand those who came before us, it is important to protect the heritage of the places and things that share that information such as a cemetery,” said Cindy Bowden, CHC vice chair. “Here at the center, we have more and more people coming to do genealogical research on their families. Having our historic cemeteries – all our cemeteries – cleaned up and kept up is very important and a great reason for all our citizens to help. Let’s keep all of Pine Mountain ready for guests.”

Organizers say free food and drinks will be provided and the event will also feature music.

“The church was established on June 12, 1877. According to the “History of Bethany Baptist Church,” compiled by Lillian D. Champion, originally, “Slaves of plantation owners attended Bethany with the white families. They were accepted into church membership, were baptized, and many were buried in a portion of the old cemetery.”

The Chipley Historical Center

“It is important to preserve the legacy of our ancestors, and cemeteries are our tangible connections to the past,” said Whitney Ligon, member of Bethany Baptist Church and the Chipley Historic Center.

Participants are asked to wear work clothes and shoes as well as bring any tools deemed necessary including clippers and weed eaters. Parking will be in the church’s lot and, when filled, across the street at the recycling center.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lone Star tick carries a disease that causes an allergy to red meat in people it bites....
Georgia woman contracts meat, mammal product allergy after tick bite
Jeffrey Earnhardt has joined Richard Childress Racing for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at...
Dale Earnhardt’s grandson to race legendary No. 3 car in NASCAR race at Talladega
Customer’s refusal to pay bill leads to shooting at Phenix City business
500+ jobs available at Columbus Consolidated Government hiring event
Police issued a missing person alert for 65-year-old Harvey “BB” Tarver on March 9.
Family still searching for Columbus man missing more than a month

Latest News

TLC Associates to expand, add 300 jobs in Americus
Columbus Chamber of Commerce to hold 2022 State of the City
Shots fired into LaGrange residence with several people inside
FILE – Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks during a Donald Trump rally for...
Walker raises $5.5M in Georgia Senate race, trailing Warnock