Volunteers wanted for cleanup day at historic Black cemetery in Pine Mountain

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - The Chipley Historical Center is seeking volunteers for a public cleanup day at Bethany Baptist Church’s historic Black cemetery in Pine Mountain.

The event will be held on Saturday, April 23 starting at 9 a.m. and continuing throughout the day. The cemetery is located at 16331 GA Highway 18.

“As we continue to help our community better understand those who came before us, it is important to protect the heritage of the places and things that share that information such as a cemetery,” said Cindy Bowden, CHC vice chair. “Here at the center, we have more and more people coming to do genealogical research on their families. Having our historic cemeteries – all our cemeteries – cleaned up and kept up is very important and a great reason for all our citizens to help. Let’s keep all of Pine Mountain ready for guests.”

Organizers say free food and drinks will be provided and the event will also feature music.

“The church was established on June 12, 1877. According to the “History of Bethany Baptist Church,” compiled by Lillian D. Champion, originally, “Slaves of plantation owners attended Bethany with the white families. They were accepted into church membership, were baptized, and many were buried in a portion of the old cemetery.”

“It is important to preserve the legacy of our ancestors, and cemeteries are our tangible connections to the past,” said Whitney Ligon, member of Bethany Baptist Church and the Chipley Historic Center.

Participants are asked to wear work clothes and shoes as well as bring any tools deemed necessary including clippers and weed eaters. Parking will be in the church’s lot and, when filled, across the street at the recycling center.

