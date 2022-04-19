2 accused of stealing speed warning trailer belonging to Russell County authorities
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men accused of stealing property belonging to the agency.
Investigators say Gabriel Mendoza Garcia and Steve Gerome Spann stole a speed warning trailer. The pair was arrested Monday, according to authorities.
Both are men charged with first-degree theft of property and first-degree criminal mischief.
