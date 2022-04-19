Business Break
Amber Alert issued for missing Arkansas teen believed to be kidnapped

Sixteen-year-old Trynytee Case of Hot Springs left work at Pour Some Sugar on Me bakery at...
Sixteen-year-old Trynytee Case of Hot Springs left work at Pour Some Sugar on Me bakery at approximately 9:15 p.m. Monday, April 18.(Arkansas State Police)
By Amanda Alvarado and Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - Arkansas State Police have issued an Amber Alert for 16-year-old Trynytee Case who they believed has been kidnapped.

Authorities say Trynytee left work around 9:15 p.m. Monday night, KAIT reports.

Authorities say that Trynytee and a coworker at Pour Some Sugar on Me bakery were walking to their vehicles parked a block away when an unknown white female asked if she could use Trynytee’s phone.

The woman claimed that she was “lost and her parents were staying in a condo in Hot Springs.” She said that she needed to use the GPS coordinates and asked Trynytee to move closer to her car.

As this was happening, Trynytee’s coworker went to get her car that was parked at a nearby parking garage. When she returned, Trynytee was nowhere to be found.

After several unsuccessful attempts to contact the teen, authorities say her mother finally got through to her. Trynytee told her mother that “everything is fine,” when a man got on the phone and demanded “$10,000 dollars for her return or they would kill and cut up the victim.”

The phone line went dead and no one has heard from her since.

Authorities pinged her cellphone which was last reported headed south on U.S. Highway 7, south of Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Trynytee was last seen wearing a hoodie with a “Pour Some Sugar on Me” logo, legging-style pants and white tennis shoes. She is described as being 5 foot 6 inches and weighing 115 pounds. She has light brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Sgt. Scott Lampinen with the Hot Springs Police Department at 501-651-7711 or call 911.

