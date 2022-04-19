Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Officers rescue mother, children from burning apartment building

A mother and her two toddlers were rescued after their apartment building caught fire. (SOURCE: INDIANAPOLIS METRO POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Dramatic video captured officers in Indiana rescuing a mother and her two toddlers from an apartment fire.

The rescue happened in the early hours of April 11.

A mother was trapped on the second floor along with her 2-year-old and 3-year-old.

Three officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department rushed to the back of the building, where the mother dropped her children down to the officers.

She jumped down after them.

Authorities say the flames started when a candle was knocked over by a resident, setting a blanket on fire.

One person was slightly injured, with 20 people in the apartment complex being displaced.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lone Star tick carries a disease that causes an allergy to red meat in people it bites....
Georgia woman contracts meat, mammal product allergy after tick bite
Customer’s refusal to pay bill leads to shooting at Phenix City business
Jeffrey Earnhardt has joined Richard Childress Racing for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at...
Dale Earnhardt’s grandson to race legendary No. 3 car in NASCAR race at Talladega
500+ jobs available at Columbus Consolidated Government hiring event
Police issued a missing person alert for 65-year-old Harvey “BB” Tarver on March 9.
Family still searching for Columbus man missing more than a month

Latest News

Dozens of bodies have been recovered in Borodianka, Ukraine, after apartment complexes and...
Zelenskyy: Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine has begun
Police rescued a mother and her children from a burning apartment building.
VIDEO: Indiana officers rescue mother, children from burning apartment building
Heavy police presence on Cusseta Rd. in Columbus
3 men injured during shooting on Cusseta Rd. in Columbus
Columbus sisters win prize from AFV
Columbus sisters win prize from ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’