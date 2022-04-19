Business Break
City of Auburn, Opelika to open retail incubators to help small businesses

(Source: City of Auburn)
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
EAST ALABAMA (WTVM) - Auburn and Opelika are both launching retail incubators for small businesses or anyone wanting to start a business who is unsure of where and how to start one.

The pandemic proved to be challenging for many businesses, large and small. Now the cities of both Auburn and Opelika have their own separate projects in the works that will help small businesses thrive.

The Auburn Center for Developing Industries, known as ACDI, was recently awarded $3 million to expand.

In Opelika, a similar project is underway at the old Heritage Gifts and Gourmet location on 8th Street to help at-home small businesses develop into brick & mortar locations.

Auburn’s Deputy Economic Development Director, Arndt Siepmann, says ACDI is a complex for the entrepreneurs’ programs that house start-ups. He says this expansion will provide business training and conference space.

“You have to understand the jobs and the equipment is getting more and more complex. The training becomes more therefore intensive and longer, and to provide space for that, the ACDI business center will allow us to do that,” said Siepmann.

Executive Director for Opelika Main Street Ken Ward says the downtown resource center will be a unique concept in Opelika. It will be a multi-purpose property that will consist of a retail incubator and a multi-purpose room for training.

“The idea is it to be a temporary home for people just getting started while their either building up their customer base or saving up their money to move to another property here in Downtown Opelika. So we want to make sure we have the opportunity to empower those local businesses, and this facility is going to do that,” explained Ward.

Siepmann says these training programs will allow business owners to stay up to date with the introduction of new technology that is going on around the world.

“The ACDI business center will be part of the infrastructure. We need to work with our industries to bring those technologies into those companies.”

Ward says the overall goal is to empower small businesses here in the area to succeed and thrive while also having an excellent opportunity to grow.

“We want small business to know that downtown Opelika is that place to do business, and they can succeed and grow here in this community, and this is just an opportunity to do that.”

Construction should start this fall for the Auburn expansion, and the Opelika location plans to open in the fall.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

