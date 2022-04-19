City of Columbus to pick up unwanted trash cans Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of Columbus has announced plans to collect citizens’ old and wanted empty garbage cans.

This initiative will take place on Saturday, April 23 and all collected cans will be sent to the city’s recycling center.

Officials say the following guidelines must be met to ensure proper service:

• All cans must be empty

• All cans must be placed so that they can be seen on the city right of way

• All cans should be placed out the night before

If your can is not empty and free of garbage, it will not be collected, officials warn.

The city advises those who do not want their empty trash cans to be picked up to remove it from the row before Saturday. Any cans that are removed will not be replaced.

