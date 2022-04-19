Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus mayor gives update on city’s public pools

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Summer is just around the corner, and we have an update on how the Fountain City is using a part of its SPLOST money to revitalize public pools to stay cool this season.

$48 million of SPLOST money will renovate parks and recreation over the following years.

Mayor Skip Henderson said two pools would be open this summer, Double Churches pool and the Aquatic Center on Macon Road. Regardless, there are more plans in the works.

“We’re replacing the pools that deteriorating to where they are not salvageable. We’re also looking at adding splash pads in some neighborhood parks to give kids more quick access to a facility that’s going to allow them to get wet when it’s 100 degrees,” explained Henderson.

The mayor said he does not know when the city will repair the other pools and build the splash pads, but he said he hopes to get it underway quickly.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on Cusseta Rd. in Columbus
3 men injured during shooting on Cusseta Rd. in Columbus
Columbus sisters win prize from AFV
Columbus sisters win prize from ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’
James Matthew Worthy is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
Sheriff: Man fatally shoots father during argument at Lee County home
Netta’s Restaurant reopens after closing in 2020 due to pandemic
Ga. Governor Brian Kemp signs military legislation in Columbus

Latest News

City of Auburn, Opelika to open retail incubators to help small businesses
Phenix City businessman battles against city council to keep local mechanic shop open
Phenix City businessman battles against city council to keep local mechanic shop open
Muscogee Co. School Board holds meeting honoring students
Harris County Carver Middle School
Harris County School District holds open house for new middle school