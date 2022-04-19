Columbus mayor gives update on city’s public pools

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Summer is just around the corner, and we have an update on how the Fountain City is using a part of its SPLOST money to revitalize public pools to stay cool this season.

$48 million of SPLOST money will renovate parks and recreation over the following years.

Mayor Skip Henderson said two pools would be open this summer, Double Churches pool and the Aquatic Center on Macon Road. Regardless, there are more plans in the works.

“We’re replacing the pools that deteriorating to where they are not salvageable. We’re also looking at adding splash pads in some neighborhood parks to give kids more quick access to a facility that’s going to allow them to get wet when it’s 100 degrees,” explained Henderson.

The mayor said he does not know when the city will repair the other pools and build the splash pads, but he said he hopes to get it underway quickly.

