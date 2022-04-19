Business Break
Columbus mayor hopeful holds campaign rally on 11th Avenue

(Source: Wrbl)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:26 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - John Anker, a local businessman running to be Mayor of Columbus, held a rally today.

He is looking to unseat incumbent Mayor Skip Henderson.

Anker had an open discussion for about an hour on 11th Avenue.

He said it was his campaign’s largest rally yet.

People came out to learn more about the candidate and to talk about the city’s issues.

Anker said he is running for mayor because he believes the city must give public safety the financial resources and leadership focus to succeed.

He added his number one priority as mayor is safe streets.

“I’m really proud just to see people from all walks of live. People from Cusseta Road to Northside. Different ethnicities. and it’s just really fun, and we’re all just meeting our neighbors,” expressed Anker.

According to the mayor hopeful, he is not running against any particular candidate or political party. Instead, he’s running because he believes together, we can put Columbus on a pathway to a brighter, more inclusive future.

