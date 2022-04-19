Cooler than average through Wednesday morning; Warm up coming soon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a chilly start, it will remain cool throughout the day despite full sunshine on this Tuesday. Feeling a little cooler with the northerly breeze at times. Highs will be in the mid 60s to near 70, which is about 10 degrees cooler than average for mid April. Chilly for one more night. Early morning temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s, and a few of the normally colder spots may experience a light frost. Morning sunshine Wednesday will be followed up by increasing high clouds as we go through the afternoon. Temperatures max out in the mid 70s, much closer to average. More sun than clouds as a whole from Thursday through most of the weekend. As high pressure builds through the atmosphere, we’ll really warm up. Highs will be in the low 80s Thursday, mid 80s Friday with mid to upper 80s over the weekend and the first part of next week. We may even give 90 degrees a good run for its money in the normally warmer spots. It stays dry between now and then. Showers gradually creep in as early as Monday, a little more likely Tuesday.

