East Alabama Health relaxes visitor rules amid low COVID cases

(Source: East Alabama Health)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - East Alabama Health is relaxing its visitation policy amid declining coronavirus cases.

Monday, the organization moved to level green, citing the transmission of COVID-19 at its lowest level locally since the start of the pandemic.

This change applies to East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, EAMC-Lanier in Valley, and all other facilities under the East Alabama Health umbrella.

“We’re excited to be at the green level after more than two years in red or yellow,” said John Atkinson, East Alabama Health spokesperson. “We appreciate everyone’s cooperation throughout the pandemic, and ask for that continued cooperation as we move to this new phase. It’s also important to understand that if COVID transmission levels increase and sustain for a period of time, these changes may have to be reversed to help decrease the risk of transmission within EAH facilities.”

Officials say visitation at this level allows for more visitors, but there are still guidelines that must be followed. To view a graph of the organization’s visitation levels, click here.

