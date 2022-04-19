Business Break
EXCLUSIVE: Kamarie Holland’s father petitioning for ‘Kamarie’s Law’

(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Ashlee Williams
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Al. (WTVM) - We have new details on an effort to honor 5-year-old Kamarie Holland and also protect other children who are victims of violent crime.

Kamarie’s story gripped countless hearts throughout our community. She was raped and killed in Phenix City last December.

Now, Kamarie’s father is working to ensure no parent has to experience the pain, he said, he now has to battle for the rest of his life. In a news leader 9 exclusive, our Ashlee Williams talked with Kamarie’s father, Corey Holland. It’s been four months since the tragic death of the young girl.

Kamarie’s father, of course, still confused and heart broken over the way Kamarie died, but he said he is now ready to honor his daughter’s legacy in hopes of helping children and parents who find themselves in a similar situation.

“My daughter’s gone, but behind her name, which I am going to keep relevant, I’m going to fight for any other kid who is put in this predicament,” Holland told News Leader 9.

You may remember 37-year-old Jeremy Williams and Kamarie’s mother Kristy Siple are both indicted on several charges for the death of Kamarie Holland, including three counts felony murder and two counts each of sex trafficking charges.

The young girl’s body was found in an abandoned home in Phenix City on December 13th: a day her father said his life was shattered to pieces. He shared his last memory of her alive.

“Her mom stopped in, and I wasn’t about to answer the door,” Holland said. “Kamarie came into my room all excited, and anyhow, she ran in the room and hugged me as always and kissed me said ‘I love you daddy, I’ll see you in the morning.’ Those were the last words I heard from her.”

Now, Holland is petitioning for a new law, called Kamarie’s Law, sparked by a recent plea by Williams. Earlier this month, the suspect went before a Russell County judge to plea not guilty by mental disease or defect.

“I just don’t like the fact that anyone could lose their kid, and they could give the person who did an excuse as to why they did it,” Holland explained. “No one should have to go through extra pain knowing thinking they might get off easy after doing that to a kid.”

Already garnering nearly 1,0000 signatures in a matter of two days, Holland’s online petition states if passed, Kamarie’s Law would make it illegal in the State of Alabama for defendants to be able to claim ‘mental illness’ following heinous crimes against children.

We talked with Russell County District Attorney Ken Davis who said every defendant, no matter the crime, legally has the right for psychological evaluation if requested.

“I’m definitely not going to let up,” Holland told us. “I’m pretty sure I will do a little more brain storming, adding tweaks to it. It’s going to be a definite thing. I know he won’t get off. There’s only one thing I really want, but I’ll leave that alone.”

Kamarie’s father is also in the early stages of creating a non-profit in honor of his daughter’s initials: Kan All Men Accept Real-Love Instead Evil. He said would help three different organizations dealing with addiction, then also children.

You can sign the petition by going to https://www.change.org/p/kamarie-s-law?recruiter=1096173522&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=facebook&utm_campaign=psf_combo_share_initial&utm_term=psf_combo_share_initial&recruited_by_id=706a8240-a152-11ea-ba69-1996f1fa89d6&share_bandit_exp=initial-33045688-en-US&utm_content=fht-33045688-en-us%3A6

Jury trial is slated to begin September 26, 2022.

