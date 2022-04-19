Business Break
Harris County School District hold open house for new middle school

Harris County Carver Middle School
Harris County Carver Middle School(Source: Harris County School District)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Kids in Harris County have a new school they get to learn inside.

It opened in January. However, officials postponed the original open house due to the pandemic.

News Leader 9 got a look inside the new Harris County Carver Middle School today.

Parents, upcoming students and teachers are all getting the chance to tour the new school.

We looked inside the school’s gym, weight room, and stage and even saw a few classrooms and labs.

After the open house, the school held an informational session for rising seventh graders.

“This is probably one of the most memorable moments we’ll ever have. It is always a pleasure to have an opportunity to open a new school, but definitely in the middle of the school year with the faculty and staff that we had an opportunity to do this with was a huge undertaking and our faculty staff and students did a wonderful job getting into this building,” said Principal Melissa Hayes.

The Harris County School District serves over 5,000 students.

They have four elementary schools, one intermediate, one middle and one high school.

