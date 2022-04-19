Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Kelton Smith selected for All American Bowl Game

Top one hundred players in the country receive and invite.
Top one hundred players in the country receive and invite.
By Caroline Grace
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Carver High School football’s Kelton Smith has been invited to play in the 2023 All-American Bowl game in San Antonio.

This game consists of the top one hundred players in the country and you must receive and invitation in order to participate in the game. Smith is a four-star offensive tackle in the class of 2023. He has received offers from Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia and Georgia Tech.

“I really wanted to cry, I was so excited,” said Smith.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lone Star tick carries a disease that causes an allergy to red meat in people it bites....
Georgia woman contracts meat, mammal product allergy after tick bite
Customer’s refusal to pay bill leads to shooting at Phenix City business
Jeffrey Earnhardt has joined Richard Childress Racing for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at...
Dale Earnhardt’s grandson to race legendary No. 3 car in NASCAR race at Talladega
500+ jobs available at Columbus Consolidated Government hiring event
Police issued a missing person alert for 65-year-old Harvey “BB” Tarver on March 9.
Family still searching for Columbus man missing more than a month

Latest News

Lions help provide free meals to the community
Lions help provide free meals to the community
What we learned from Georgia’s G-Day Spring Game
Central baseball wins big series over Auburn High
Central baseball wins big series over Auburn High
Balance beam in gymnastics
Auburn gymnastics advances to NCAA Championship finals