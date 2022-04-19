Kelton Smith selected for All American Bowl Game

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Carver High School football’s Kelton Smith has been invited to play in the 2023 All-American Bowl game in San Antonio.

This game consists of the top one hundred players in the country and you must receive and invitation in order to participate in the game. Smith is a four-star offensive tackle in the class of 2023. He has received offers from Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia and Georgia Tech.

“I really wanted to cry, I was so excited,” said Smith.

Big congratulations to Carver Football’s @Kjtofye for being selected to play in the All-American Bowl game next January. The Top 100 players in the country get invited to play, this is a huge honor for Kelton!



More tonight on @wtvmsports at 6 ET. pic.twitter.com/5IzIO1tVc7 — Caroline Grace (@1carolinegrace) April 18, 2022

