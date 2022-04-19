Business Break
Muscogee Co. Probate Court resumes public wedding ceremonies

(WEAU)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a two-year hiatus, public wedding ceremonies have resumed at the Muscogee County Probate Court.

According to the website, they hold ceremonies on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 3 p.m. and Fridays at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

A marriage license is required before the ceremony.

COVID restrictions are also in place. If you are not vaccinated, you are still required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

For more information, click here.

