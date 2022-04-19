Muscogee Co. School Board holds meeting honoring students

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School Board held its board meeting tonight.

Along with regular business, they recognized Autism Awareness Month.

The board held a meeting focusing on many issues. They also prepared for the graduation of one of its autistic students.

Superintendent Dr. David Lewis presented the student with a painting as his high school days come to a close.

Those at the meeting wanted to recognize what Muscogee County has done for students with autism.

“We made a commitment to the public. We made a commitment to the people of Muscogee County that if they passed the Esplost everything we did would help our children in academics, athletics, artistic or autistic,” said Cathy Williams.

The meeting also gave several awards, including to two students in the Mathematical Association of America.

