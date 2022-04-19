Muscogee Co. School District announces graduation ceremony dates

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County School District is asking family and friends of graduating seniors to save the date!

The school district has announced graduation dates and times for the 2022 school year.

The schedule is listed below:

School Date Time Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts May 18, 2022 7:00 p.m. Shaw High School May 19, 2022 5:00 p.m. Hardaway High School May 19, 2022 7:30 p.m. Jordan Vocational High School May 20, 2022 5:00 p.m. Carver High School May 20, 2022 7:30 p.m. Spencer High School May 21, 2022 9:00 a.m. Northside High School May 21, 2022 11:30 a.m. Kendrick High School May 21, 2022 2:30 p.m. Columbus High School May 21, 2022 5:00 p.m.

WTVM News Leader 9 will be livestreaming the graduations as well on our website and on Facebook for the family members and friends who can’t attend the event.

Congratulations to this year’s graduating seniors!

