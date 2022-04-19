Business Break
Muscogee Co. School District announces graduation ceremony dates

(Konstantin Postumitenko | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County School District is asking family and friends of graduating seniors to save the date!

The school district has announced graduation dates and times for the 2022 school year.

The schedule is listed below:

SchoolDateTime
Rainey-McCullers School of the ArtsMay 18, 20227:00 p.m.
Shaw High SchoolMay 19, 20225:00 p.m.
Hardaway High School May 19, 20227:30 p.m.
Jordan Vocational High SchoolMay 20, 20225:00 p.m.
Carver High SchoolMay 20, 20227:30 p.m.
Spencer High SchoolMay 21, 20229:00 a.m.
Northside High SchoolMay 21, 202211:30 a.m.
Kendrick High SchoolMay 21, 20222:30 p.m.
Columbus High SchoolMay 21, 20225:00 p.m.

WTVM News Leader 9 will be livestreaming the graduations as well on our website and on Facebook for the family members and friends who can’t attend the event.

Congratulations to this year’s graduating seniors!

