Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for child sex offender

Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for child sex offender
Muscogee Co. Sheriff's Office searching for child sex offender(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s assistance in finding the city’s most wanted criminal.

Duntarius Hill is currently wanted for two counts of failure to register as a sex offender and probation violation. His initial charge was child molestation.

Police warn under no circumstances should anyone approach or attempt to apprehend the suspect.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Hill, authorities urge you to contact the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office at 706-225-4285 or submit an anonymous tip via MCSO mobile app.

