Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

One More Chilly Night; Much Warmer Mid to Late Week

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are in store for one more chilly night in the forecast with 30s and 40s expected early on Wednesday, so make sure you grab those jackets when you’re stepping out the door. The good news is that you won’t need them in the afternoon and evening with highs back in the mid 70s in most spots, and the highs will return to the 80s for the end of the week with some sun and clouds on Thursday and sunny skies expected on Friday. For the weekend, highs will return to the mid and upper 80s - temperatures that would be average for mid to late May! Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny on Saturday, but we will expect an increase in clouds as we head into the day on Sunday. Our next chance of rain and storms will return early next week, most likely on Tuesday - however, we will be fine-tuning how the coverage looks as we get closer. At this point, it doesn’t look like a big rain-producer or a severe weather event, but as always, we have our eyes on any spring storm system that rolls through.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on Cusseta Rd. in Columbus
3 men injured during shooting on Cusseta Rd. in Columbus
Columbus sisters win prize from AFV
Columbus sisters win prize from ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’
James Matthew Worthy is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
Sheriff: Man fatally shoots father during argument at Lee County home
Netta’s Restaurant reopens after closing in 2020 due to pandemic
Ga. Governor Brian Kemp signs military legislation in Columbus

Latest News

Tips to combat fleas and ticks throughout warmer weather
After a chilly start, it will remain cool throughout the day despite full sunshine on this...
Cooler than average through Wednesday morning; Warm up coming soon
Chilly this morning with highs in the 60s to near 70 despite the sunshine. A big warm up comes...
Tuesday Morning Weather on the Go
Derek Kinkade
Cooler Temperatures in the Short-Term; Then a Major Warm-Up!