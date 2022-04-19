One More Chilly Night; Much Warmer Mid to Late Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are in store for one more chilly night in the forecast with 30s and 40s expected early on Wednesday, so make sure you grab those jackets when you’re stepping out the door. The good news is that you won’t need them in the afternoon and evening with highs back in the mid 70s in most spots, and the highs will return to the 80s for the end of the week with some sun and clouds on Thursday and sunny skies expected on Friday. For the weekend, highs will return to the mid and upper 80s - temperatures that would be average for mid to late May! Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny on Saturday, but we will expect an increase in clouds as we head into the day on Sunday. Our next chance of rain and storms will return early next week, most likely on Tuesday - however, we will be fine-tuning how the coverage looks as we get closer. At this point, it doesn’t look like a big rain-producer or a severe weather event, but as always, we have our eyes on any spring storm system that rolls through.

