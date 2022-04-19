Business Break
Opelika holds first redistricting meeting for for residents

City of Opelika
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The city of Opelika has to redraw their voting maps.

The 2020 Census shows the city is growing, and now they need to look at each ward.

The first meeting held inside the Opelika Sportsplex was for Ward 5.

These workshops give people in each precinct an opportunity to voice their opinion or ask any questions they may have.

The redistricting is needed, so the map reflects the local population changes. That way, each district can contain substantially the same number of people as the other districts.

“Getting the community together to get their input and working with the city of Opelika and president Smith with the Opelika City Council has asked us all to have these meetings, and it’s from community members asking for these meetings because it’s important to them, so, therefore, it’s important to us,” said Ward 5 Representative Todd Ranch.

The next redistricting workshop will be for Ward 3. It is scheduled for Wednesday, April 21, at the Denson Rec Center.

