Phenix City businessman battles against city council to keep local mechanic shop open

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A local business owner in Phenix City could be shut down soon due to come code issues, specifically problems with oil on the ground.

News Leader 9 spoke with the owners of Interstate National, who says the pandemic is a primary reason why his problems with the city are mounting. He adds that he’s done just about everything he can to get it right.

Kenneth Anderson is taking calls after the city council meeting in Phenix City, sending repair help to truckers in the region who have encountered a problem.

That is what he does at Interstate National, a mechanic shop for 18-wheelers rigs off of 431 in Phenix City.

He says rebounding from pandemic issues has been very hard.

“The business just fell off during COVID. We opened in 1986, and we got strong after my marriage with Yolanda, we really got strong. And now, after COVID, all the business for everybody fell off. On top of that, we don’t have any employees,” expressed Anderson.

The city is taking steps to potentially close the business, and a public hearing in two weeks will determine the immediate future.

Phenix City Police Chief Ray Smith says Anderson didn’t renew his business license last year and has been cited for operating without one.

Anderson says he’s working to mitigate the issues and really just needs help.

“After we’ve done... we worked day and night to get this place cleaned up. I mean day and night, we have worked to get it up to their standards. But every time we do one thing, they come up with something else,” said Anderson.

In the meantime, while truckers are in high demand, a business that works to keep them moving could be in its final days of operation.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.