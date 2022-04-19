Business Break
Tips to combat fleas and ticks throughout warmer weather

(WHSV)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As we move deeper into the warm Springtime season, we prepare to begin dealing with fleas and ticks.

While we cannot get rid of fleas and ticks completely, there are some ways that we can try to help mitigate them.

For example, keeping your lawn mowed and yard debris clear can limit the places that the little critters can hide.

Another critical tool is keeping the areas in and around your home clean and taking the necessary steps if you start to see the beginning of an infestation.

“Vacuuming picks up the eggs, the larva, and the adults, so if you notice that fleas are starting inside the house, you want to vacuum every day, sometimes twice a day,” advised Harris County Farm Bureau’s program manager, Linda Luttrell.

If you have livestock, keeping the areas where they bed and hang out clean is essential to reduce the number of fleas and ticks.

Also, a fascinating fact is that chickens will eat up to 80 ticks per day, and opossums will eat up to 5,000 in a season. So, if you have chickens or opossums nearby, they will help curb your insect problem.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

