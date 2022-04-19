Tuskegee’s Lady K makes it into ‘American Idol’ top 14

LOS ANGELES (WSFA) - Kezia “Lady K” Istonia’s winning streak on ABC’s “American Idol” keeps on rolling. She’s just sung her way onto a spot on the show’s top 14 list.

The 25-year-old Tuskegee resident dazzled the judges again with her rendition of Jazmine Sullivan’s “Bust Your Windows.”

After the episode aired Monday night, Istonia took to social media to give a shoutout to her fans and her home state. She thanked them for their support and their votes that helped keep her on the show.

⚠️ #Alabama it’s some ppl sitting on their couches , praying 🙏🏽 on my Downfall 🤣!! But God🙌🏽 & 🫵🏽 All my amazing supporters across the country, Are putting in BIG ENERGY 💪🏽to keep me on this stage 🫶🏽 KEEP THIS ENERGY EVERY WEEK UNTIL it’s over !!! Never give up voting for me pic.twitter.com/stdFmI6kGz — LadyK (@MusicByLadyK) April 19, 2022

Istonia’s voice and life story have been a big hit with the judges since her “American Idol” audition in early March.

She now moves on to the next round.

