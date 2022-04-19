Business Break
Tuskegee’s Lady K makes it into ‘American Idol’ top 14

Montgomery native and Tuskegee resident Kezia “Lady K” Istonia auditions for 'American Idol'...
Montgomery native and Tuskegee resident Kezia “Lady K” Istonia auditions for 'American Idol' judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. She'll soon find out Monday if she got enough votes to make it to the show's Top 14 finalists.(Eric McCandless | Source: ABC)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (WSFA) - Kezia “Lady K” Istonia’s winning streak on ABC’s “American Idol” keeps on rolling. She’s just sung her way onto a spot on the show’s top 14 list.

The 25-year-old Tuskegee resident dazzled the judges again with her rendition of Jazmine Sullivan’s “Bust Your Windows.”

After the episode aired Monday night, Istonia took to social media to give a shoutout to her fans and her home state. She thanked them for their support and their votes that helped keep her on the show.

Istonia’s voice and life story have been a big hit with the judges since her “American Idol” audition in early March.

She now moves on to the next round.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

