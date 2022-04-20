Business Break
Aldi begins construction of midtown Columbus location

The discount retailer will occupy a space in the Midtown Shopping Center on Macon Road.
By Leonard Hall
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Aldi has started construction of its second location in the Fountain City.

The discount retailer will occupy a space in the Midtown Shopping Center on Macon Road. The plaza has seen lots of redevelopment since Kmart closed in 2017 with the addition of AutoZone, Roses, and Panera Bread.

Starbucks is also under construction in the shopping center. An abandoned bank was demolished last fall to make way for the coffee chain.

Aldi opened its first Columbus location on Veterans Parkway in 2015.

We’ve reached out to company officials for an opening timeframe. We’ll provide updates as we learn new information.

