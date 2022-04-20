The chill being replaced by a significant warm up in the days ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Morning lows dipped into the upper 30s to mid 40s today, and this was likely our last morning below 45 degrees until November in Columbus. The warm up starts this afternoon! Lots of sunshine this morning with increasing high clouds as we go into the afternoon. A bit on the breezy side. Highs mostly in the mid 70s, upper 70s south of Columbus. Mostly cloudy and mild tonight with lows in the 50s as opposed to the 30s and 40s! Most of us will top out in the low 80s Thursday and it gets warmer from there. Some morning clouds should give way to more sunshine in the afternoon. Lots of sunshine Friday and Saturday with forecast highs in the mid 80s. We’re still anticipating highs in the mid to upper 80s Sunday and Monday; a few of the normally warmer spots may hit 90 degrees. It stays dry through Sunday and maybe even Monday. There could be a few showers and storms Tuesday, but rainfall doesn’t look significant. This front will usher in at least a slight cool down with highs back in the upper 70s by next Wednesday and lows in the 50s!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.