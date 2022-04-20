Business Break
City of Columbus unveils improvements to Emergency Management Agency

Chance Corbett
Chance Corbett((Source: WTVM))
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is getting some high-tech improvements to serve the Fountain City better.

After $200,000, the city has now improved its Emergency Operations Center. The unveiling was held this afternoon.

A year ago, EMA Director Chance Corbett took over the leadership role and quickly noticed a need for better equipment.

“It’s time for us to have a real emergency operation center today we have a real emergency operation center and I would compare it to anybody else is it is a system that we could do anything we want to do and we built a system that’s still scalable so five years from now if we want to add more into the system we can,” said Corbett.

“You want something like this for something bad happens. You never want something bad to happen, but if it happens you wanna be ready to handle it, and I think this type of communications technology and interconnectivity around the area will help tremendously,” expressed a Columbus resident.

These new improvements allow the center and workers to do the best job in serving Columbus in times of emergency.

With Mayor Skip Henderson and the city council backing Corbelt’s vision, Henderson said it is essential to have up-to-date equipment.

“So whether there’s some type of disaster from a weather perspective or maybe there’s some type of some type of man-made challenge, this enables us to make sure that our residents are as safe as possible. This $200,000 facelift was provided by the city along with grant money. Not only will this area be used for emergencies, this new technology will allow all public safety workers the ability to use it,” explained Henderson.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

