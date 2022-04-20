Columbus facing critical truck driver shortage

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Higher paying jobs, sign-on bonuses and fatigued workers are just a few things essential city services are up against -- a problem everyone agrees needs addressing immediately.

According to Public Works Director Drale Short and Director of Metra Transit System Rosa Evans, their departments are having a hard time getting people in the door or having a hard time keeping them there once they are there.

And they say right now they can’t compete with some of the salaries, incentives, or benefits of companies looking for people who can haul a big rig. This, in turn, is putting a strain on the workers they do have.

“We’re both looking for CDL drivers.”, said Short during her presentation to the city council on April 12.

“Bus operators are required to work anytime they are called upon. It’s an essential service and they don’t get to say no,” said Evans. “We’re hiring them. They’re going to drive a truck somewhere to make more money.”

John Britt, a truck driver, said he used to drive a trash truck for Columbus.

After two weeks on the job last summer, he packed his bags and went back to driving on the road for a trucking company.

According to Britt, a truck driver with a Class A CDL license can bring home anywhere from $70,000 to $80,000 annually working for a trucking company.

“For two weeks, I got, I believe it was, $1,100 for the check, but on the road, you can make that in one week. So that was the main reason I left, and then you have another company outside of Columbus that’s paying more.”, voiced Britt. “It’s a decent job. It’s just when you have to deal with the prisoners, and they don’t want to cooperate, and then the money. Don’t nobody want to work for no $16, and you have a whole Class A. You gone have to up the pay and give the drivers what they want because those trucks don’t move without us.”

According to Evans with Metra, they have 22 vacancies, and waste collection needs 25 more workers to be at full staff.

The city is working to correct the problem until the results of a recent pay study come back by looking at if they can offer something like a sign-on bonus to attract drivers.

