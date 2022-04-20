Congressman Sanford Bishop drops off generous check to Columbus’ Urban League

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Congressman Sanford Bishop made a stop in the Fountain City today to drop off a big check to one Columbus organization.

The congressman dropped a check for $500,000 through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to go to the Urban League of Great Columbus.

He said the organization would use the money to repair and improve the building on First Avenue.

According to Sanford, the Urban League of Greater Columbus plays a vital role in developing the city’s community.

“As a member of congress, it gives me a great deal of pride to be able to add an investment to this community through the facilities here at the urban league to help keep that community develop going forward, which the urban league has provided over 50 years,” expressed Sanford.

He added the Urban League has empowered people to have the skills to be a part of the community. Whether it’s rehabilitating offenders or providing children with skills, they need to be a part of the workforce.

