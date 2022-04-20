Business Break
Advertisement

Congressman Sanford Bishop makes campaign stop in the Fountain City
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Congressman Sanford Bishop is making stops in Georgia, and tonight he visited Columbus.

He is running for election and vying for your vote.

The congressman stopped by the American Legion Commanders at American Legion Post 35 tonight on North Lumpkin Road.

It was a packed house filled with Georgia, Alabama, and Florida members.

Bishop said he’s running for voting rights, civil rights, and for men and women of all races and creeds to pursue the American dream.

Veterans are a big part of Georgia, and tonight he spoke with them to hear their take on the issues.

“We need all voices to make our voice louder in Congress for our veterans. If we don’t take care of it, nobody else will,” stated American Legion National Commander Paul Dillard.

Newly retired Representative Calvin Smyre was in attendance with Councilman John House and a representative from Drew Ferguson’s office.

