Crash causing major delays on I-85 SB in Auburn

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A crash is causing major delays on Interstate 85 southbound in Auburn, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

The crash happened at mile marker 54, between exits 51 (South College Street) and 57 (Bent Creek Road), ALDOT says.

One lane is currently blocked and traffic maps show several miles of congestion.

There’s no word on any injuries.

We’ll provide updates as crews clear the scene.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

